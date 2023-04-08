The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team defeated Ole Miss 4-0, sweeping both doubles and singles without losing a set in Southeastern Conference action Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M (22-1, 10-0) won its 50th straight outdoor match. The Aggies claimed the doubles point with victories by No. 68 sophomore Mary Stoiana and freshman Mia Kupres along with No. 20 graduates Jayce Goldsmith and Salma Ewing.

The Aggies added a trio of singles wins in quick order by No. 50 Kupres, No. 77 Ewing and No. 2 Stoiana, who clinched the match by beating No. 69 Ludmila Kareisova 6-1, 6-4. A&M was leading in the other three matches when Stoiana clinched the team victory.

The match was originally scheduled for Friday but moved to Saturday due to the poor weather conditions.

“We have dealt with some tough conditions all week, so coming out ready like we did was great see,” A&M coach Mark Weaver said.

Riding a 14-match winning streak, A&M will play Mississippi State (10-11, 0-10) at noon Sunday on Senior Day.

Texas A&M 4, Ole Miss 0

Singles: #2 Mary Stoiana, A&M, def. #69 Ludmila Kareisova 6-1, 6-4; #77 Salma Ewing, A&M, def. Anaelle Leclercq 6-2, 6-2; #50 Mia Kupres, A&M, def. Lillian Gabrielsen 6-2, 6-3; #111 Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, vs. Rachel Krzyzak 6-2, 6-6 (4-1), DNF; #117 Daria Smetannikov, A&M, vs. Emma Kette 6-2, 4-2, DNF 6. Jeanette Mireles, A&M, vs. Reka Zadori 6-2, 4-3, DNF

Doubles:

#20 Ewing/Goldsmith, A&M, def. Gabrielsen/Kelsey Mize 6-1; #68 Kupres/Stoiana, A&M, def. Leclercq/Krzyzak 6-1; Gianna Pielet/Smetannikov, A&M, vs. Kareisova/Kette 1-5, DNF

Order of finish: doubles (2,1); singles (2,3,1)

Records: Ole Miss 9-9, 3-7; No. 2 Texas A&M 22-1, 10-0