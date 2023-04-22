The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team advanced to the title match at the Southeastern Conference Championship on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, while the 21st-ranked Aggie men fell to No. 4 Georgia 4-0 in the semifinals of the men’s tournament in Auburn, Alabama.

The top-seeded Aggie women won their 19th straight match overall and 31st straight against SEC opponents against a feisty No. 17 Florida squad 4-2 at the Billingsley Tennis Center.

A&M (27-1) claimed a tight doubles point when No. 55 Mia Kupres and Mary Stoiana outlasted No. 74 Carly Briggs and Rachel Gailis 7-6 (3) at No. 2 doubles after the teams split the first two matches to finish.

Second-ranked Stoiana then gave the Aggies a 2-0 lead with a quick 6-1, 6-1 victory over No. 25 Sara Dahlstrom at No. 1 singles, but Florida’s No. 100 Alicia Dudeney kept the fourth-seeded Gators (16-7) in the match with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 57 Kupres at No. 3 singles.

No. 73 Salma Ewing pushed A&M’s lead to 3-1 with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory over No. 45 Briggs at No. 2 singles, but Florida again fought back with Gailis putting away No. 115 Jayci Goldsmith 7-6 (3), 1-6, 7-5 at No. 4 singles.

With two matches still on court, Jeanette Mireles clinched the team victory by topping Bente Spee 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 6 singles, sending the Aggies to the championship match for the third straight year. A&M lost to No. 2 Georgia 4-0 in the 2021 title match and beat No. 14 Georgia 4-0 last year.

“We were able to come away with a highly contested doubles point, which turned out to be crucial as we went down in five first sets early,” A&M women’s tennis coach Mark Weaver said. “However, we turned most of them around and found a way to get the win.”

Florida had won three straight matches before Saturday’s semifinal loss.

“A lot of credit has to go to the Texas A&M team for weathering the storm and taking it to us at the end,” Florida women’s tennis coach Roland Thornqvist said. “We battered them first five sets and played with great emotion and passion. I just like the way we played. Texas A&M was strong at the end. I just want to congratulate them. They really showed today that they’re champions. They are used to winning. We came after it today and were just shy of taking it away from them.”

A&M will play second-seeded and fourth-ranked Georgia for the title at 1 p.m. Sunday.

In the men’s tournament at the Yarbrough Tennis Center, the Aggie men (18-11) struggled throughout against the Bulldogs. Top-seeded Georgia (20-5) won a quick doubles point then three singles matches in straight sets to advance to the title match against third-seeded and fifth-ranked Kentucky.