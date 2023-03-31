The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team topped No. 14 Tennessee 6-1 for its 12th straight victory Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M’s Gianna Pielet and Daria Smetannikov beat Tennessee’s Lauren Anzalotta and Catherine Aulia 6-3 for their first victory as a duo, claiming the team doubles point in the process.

Then in singles, A&M’s No. 3 Mary Stoiana and No. 120 Jayci Goldsmith won in straight sets, and Jeanette Mireles clinched the team victory by putting away Lauren Anzalotta 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 at No. 6 singles.

A&M’s No. 100 Mia Kupres and No. 101 Smetannikov also won singles matches.

The Aggies (20-1, 8-0) will host No. 4 Georgia in a Southeastern Conference showdown at noon Sunday. Tennessee fell to 13-4 overall and 6-2 in conference play.