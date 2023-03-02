The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will open Southeastern Conference play at No. 24 Florida at 4 p.m. Friday at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex in Gainesville, Florida. The defending SEC champion Aggies (11-1) are on a three-match winning streak, while Florida (5-2) lost to No. 9 Pepperdine last Friday at home in its latest match.
No. 2 Aggie women's tennis team to open SEC play at Florida on Friday
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
