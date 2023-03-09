The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will host No. 65 Arkansas at 5 p.m. Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies (13-1, 2-0) have won their first two Southeastern Conference matches, topping Florida 5-2 and South Carolina 4-1. Arkansas is 6-5 overall and 0-2 in conference.
No. 2 Aggie women's tennis team to host Razorbacks on Friday
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Texas A&M women’s tennis team is thinking Florida, and it has nothing to do with spring break.
The Texas A&M men’s tennis team grabbed a pair of nonconference victories at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Monday, beating South Florida 7…
The Texas A&M men’s tennis team beat LSU 4-1 to open Southeastern Conference play then swept Lamar 7-0 in a doubleheader Thursday at the M…
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team rolled to a 4-1 Southeastern Conference victory over South Carolina on Sunday.
The Texas A&M men’s tennis team will host No. 5 Kentucky (12-2, 0-1) at 1 p.m. and Texas-San Antonio (7-4) at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Mitch…