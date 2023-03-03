GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team lost the doubles point but rallied in singles for a 5-2 victory over No. 24 Florida on Friday at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.

A&M (12-1, 1-0) opened Southeastern Conference play by showing off its depth in singles as No. 77 Jayci Goldsmith, No. 68 Daria Smetannikov, No. 37 Carson Branstine and No. 1 Mary Stoiana erased the Aggies’ 1-0 deficit to clinch the team victory. Salma Ewing also won at No. 3 singles for A&M.

Florida fell to 5-3 overall.

A&M will play No. 38 South Carolina at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Carolina Tennis Center in Columbia, South Carolina.