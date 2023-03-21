The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team has lost senior Carson Branstine to a season-ending hip injury. Branstine made the announcement on social media Tuesday afternoon.
Branstine was 10-0 in doubles this year and along with Mary Stoiana was ranked third in the country, but she didn’t play the last two matches for the Aggies (17-1, 5-0). She was 7-3 in singles this year, playing No. 1 or No. 2 singles, but she hadn’t played singles since March 5 against South Carolina. She was ranked 37th.
A&M head coach Mark Weaver in a press conference earlier Tuesday said Branstine's surgery was tentatively scheduled for April 14 to repair the labrum injury, which she had been trying to play through.