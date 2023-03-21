Branstine was 10-0 in doubles this year and along with Mary Stoiana was ranked third in the country, but she didn’t play the last two matches for the Aggies (17-1, 5-0). She was 7-3 in singles this year, playing No. 1 or No. 2 singles, but she hadn’t played singles since March 5 against South Carolina. She was ranked 37th.