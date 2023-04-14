The Aggies (24-1, 12-0) lost the doubles point but showed off their depth in singles, winning five of the six matches in straight sets. No. 2 Mary Stoiana, No. 75 Salma Ewing, No. 53 Mia Kupres, No. 119 Jayci Goldsmith and Jeanette Mireles each won their matches with Kupres earning the clinching point with her 6-2, 6-3 victory over Ellie Eades at No. 3 singles.