LEXINGTON, Ky. — The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team beat Kentucky 5-2 on Friday to clinch its second straight Southeastern Conference regular-season championship.
The Aggies (24-1, 12-0) lost the doubles point but showed off their depth in singles, winning five of the six matches in straight sets. No. 2 Mary Stoiana, No. 75 Salma Ewing, No. 53 Mia Kupres, No. 119 Jayci Goldsmith and Jeanette Mireles each won their matches with Kupres earning the clinching point with her 6-2, 6-3 victory over Ellie Eades at No. 3 singles.
Kentucky fell to 12-12 overall and 4-8 in SEC play.
A&M will end the regular season against Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Currey Tennis Center in Nashville, Tennessee.