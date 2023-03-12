The No. 2 A&M women’s tennis team swept Missouri 7-0 on Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

It started with doubles action as the teams of Mia Kupres/Gianna Pielet and Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing won the doubles point. The team of Carson Branstine/Mary Stoiana were leading but it was called off since the point was secured.

In singles competition, Pielet, Jeanette Mireles and Goldsmith all won to ensure the Aggie sweep. The teams finished out the remaining singles matches which saw Ewing, Stoiana and Kupres picking up wins.

Next, A&M hosts LSU on Friday with first serve set for 5 p.m.