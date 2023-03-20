The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team took care of business with a 5-2 victory over 13th-ranked Miami on Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Hurricanes took the point in doubles with a pair of wins but the Aggies rebounded in singles action with Jeanette Mireles, Mia Kupres, Daria Smetannikov and Mary Stoiana all winning.

Jayci Goldsmith also won her singles match even though it was after the Aggies had already clinched the victory.

A&M hits the road next for two Southeastern conference matches. The Aggies will face Alabama on Friday and eighth-ranked Auburn on Sunday.

No. 2 Texas A&M 5, No. 13 Miami 2

Singles: No. 5 Mary Stoiana, A&M, def. No. 13 Alexa Noel 1-6, 6-4, 6-2; Daevenia Achong, Miami, def. Salma Ewing 7-6 (7-5), 6-4; No. 106 Mia Kupres, A&M, def. Isabella Pfennig 7-6 (7-3), 6-4; No. 90 Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. Audrey Boch-Collins 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5; No. 80 Daria Smetannikov, A&M, def. Mia Mack 7-5, 6-4; Jeanette Mireles, A&M, def. Maya Tahan 6-4, 6-3

Doubles: No. 14 Achong/Tahan, Miami, def. No. 47 Ewing/Goldsmith 6-3; Kupres/Stoiana, A&M, vs. Noel/Pfennig 4-5, DNF; Boch-Collins/Mack, A&M, def. Mireles/Gianna Pielet 6-4

Order of finish: doubles (1,3); singles (6,3,5,2,1,4)

Records: Miami 9-3, 4-1 ACC; Texas A&M 17-1, 5-0 SEC

— Eagle staff report