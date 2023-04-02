The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team moved closer to winning its second straight Southeastern Conference regular-season title with a 5-2 victory over fourth-ranked Georgia on Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M’s third-ranked Mary Stoiana defeated eighth-ranked Lea Ma 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) to break a 2-2 tie. The singles matches remaining on court No. 2 and No. 3, both went to three sets. A&M clinched with 100th-ranked Mia Kupres defeating 60th-ranked Mell Reasco 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 7-6 (7-1).

“I was so tense because of how important the match was and everything through the match being down, up and then almost having it and letting it go, then finally, being able to clinch it for the team was so great,” Kupres said.

A&M (21-1, 9-0) moved ahead of Georgia (15-4, 8-1) with four matches left in the regular season. All four remaining matches are against teams with losing league records.

“That was one of the best college tennis matches I have ever been a part of and I’ve been doing this for a really long time,” A&M coach Mark Weaver said. “It was high-quality tennis from both teams and I thought the sportsmanship was great today. It was really high stakes, and I was really proud of all the hard work they put in, and it certainly showed it’s worth out there today.”