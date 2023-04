The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis will play a pair of home Southeastern Conference matches this weekend at the Mitchell Tennis Center, taking on Ole Miss (9-8, 3-6) at 5 p.m. Friday and Mississippi State (10-10, 0-9) at noon Saturday, which is also Senior Day. The league-leading Aggies (21-1, 9-0) have won 13 straight since a 4-2 loss to North Carolina. Ole Miss is coming off a 4-0 victory over Mississippi State, which has won only 12 league games.