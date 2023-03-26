AUBURN, Ala. — The second-ranked A&M women's tennis team grabbed a 5-2 road win over 11th-ranked Auburn on Sunday.

The Aggies took the doubles point with wins from the teams of Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres and Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing. That success carried over into singles action as Daria Smetannikov, Kupres and Jeanette Mireles all won.

Stoiana also won in singles action but her match did not count as the Aggies had already clinched the victory.

A&M returns to the Mitchell Tennis Center for two Southeastern Conference matches against 12th-ranked Tennessee on Friday and fourth-ranked Georgia on Sunday.