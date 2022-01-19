No. 19 Texas A&M men's tennis team wins season opener at Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. — The 19th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team won the doubles point and four of six singles matches to beat Arizona State 5-2 on Wednesday at the Whiteman Tennis Center in the Aggies’ first dual match of the season.

A&M’s Guilio Perego and Raphael Perot won the No. 3 doubles match 6-4 over Nicola Cigna and George Stoupe, and No. 35 Noah Schachter and Austin Abbrat gave the Aggies the doubles point with their 6-4 victory over No. 42 Max McKennon and Fabien Salle at No. 1 doubles.

Then in singles, Guido Marson won on the fourth line and Matthis Ross on the third line to push A&M’s lead to 3-0. Perego clinched the team victory with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Jacob Bullard at No. 5 singles.

A&M will take off for a week before hosting the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Jan. 29-30 at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies will face No. 25 UCLA at 2 p.m. Jan. 29 with No. 15 Arizona and Texas Tech playing the other first-round match. The winners will meet Jan. 30 for a berth in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship set for Feb. 18-21 in Seattle.