The 19th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will compete against No. 9 Southern California, No. 16 Stanford and No. 25 UCLA at the Sherwood Intercollegiate from Saturday through Monday a the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California. The tournament will be the last individual event for the Aggies before they begin the spring dual-match season at Arizona State at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Tempe, Arizona.