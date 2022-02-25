 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 18 Aggie men's tennis team loses on road to No. 20 Sooners
0 Comments

No. 18 Aggie men's tennis team loses on road to No. 20 Sooners

  • 0

NORMAN, Okla. — The 18th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team suffered a 7-0 shutout to No. 20 Oklahoma on Friday at the Headington Family Tennis Center.

The Aggies (6-4) pushed the Sooners (11-1) at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles, but Oklahoma took the doubles point when Mark Mandlik and Baptiste Anselmo finished off Pierce Rollins and Matthis Ross on the second line.

Oklahoma built its lead to 3-0 with two straight-set victories in singles. The other four matches went three sets, but the Sooners swept them beginning with Alex Martinez’s 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win over No. 50 Raphael Perot at No. 2 singles to clinch the team victory.

A&M will host SMU at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Penn Game One Postgame: Nathan Dettmer

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert