No. 18 Aggie men's tennis team loses on road to No. 20 Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. — The 18th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team suffered a 7-0 shutout to No. 20 Oklahoma on Friday at the Headington Family Tennis Center.

The Aggies (6-4) pushed the Sooners (11-1) at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles, but Oklahoma took the doubles point when Mark Mandlik and Baptiste Anselmo finished off Pierce Rollins and Matthis Ross on the second line.

Oklahoma built its lead to 3-0 with two straight-set victories in singles. The other four matches went three sets, but the Sooners swept them beginning with Alex Martinez’s 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win over No. 50 Raphael Perot at No. 2 singles to clinch the team victory.

A&M will host SMU at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.