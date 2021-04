The 17th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will host No. 19 Ole Miss at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The match is rescheduled from a March 7 postponement due to COVID-19 issues within A&M’s program at the time. A&M (16-5, 8-3) is third in the Southeastern Conference standings, while Ole Miss (11-7, 7-5) is sixth.