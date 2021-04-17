No. 17 Texas A&M women's tennis team puts away No. 19 Ole Miss

The 17th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team won the doubles point and flexed its muscle at the top of the singles lineup to beat No. 19 Ole Miss 4-1 on Saturday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

Leading 2-1, the Aggies (17-5, 9-3) got wins from 24th-ranked top-liner Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith at No. 2 singles to clinch the Southeastern Conference victory.

The win guarantees A&M will be the No. 3 seed for the SEC tournament set for next week in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where the Aggies will wrap up the regular season with a dual match against No. 3 Georgia (16-1, 12-0) at 3 p.m. Sunday. The match is rescheduled from March 14 after being postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the A&M program.

A&M went 11-1 at home this season, including a perfect 6-0 in SEC play.

Texas A&M 4, Ole Miss 1

Saturday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)

1. (24) Tatiana Makarova, A&M, def. (26) Sabina Machalova 6-1, 6-3; 2. Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. (59) Tiphanie Fiquet 6-2, 7-5; 3. (90) Tereza Janatova, Ole Miss, vs. Katya Townsend 7-6 (6), 2-3 DNF