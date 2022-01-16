 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 14 Texas A&M women's tennis team excels on opening day
No. 14 Texas A&M women's tennis team excels on opening day

The 14th-ranked Texas A&M women's tennis team opened the 2022 season with a pair of 7-0 wins against McNeese and Tarleton at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday.

A&M swept doubles and singles play against both opponents with two wins coming by default. Kayal Gownder, Jeanette Mireles, Ellie Pittman, Gianna Pielet and Mary Stoiana each earned at least one individual win in their first collegiate dual matches. Meanwhile, A&M's Tatiana Makarova is four doubles and 10 singles wins away from reaching the top 10 of both leaderboards.

The Aggies will host a doubleheader on Jan. 22, starting with Houston at noon followed by Texas State at 4:30 p.m.

