No. 13 Texas A&M women's tennis team stays perfect with two more wins

The 13th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team swept Houston and Texas State by 7-0 scores in a doubleheader Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M (4-0) opened against Houston with two quick doubles victories for a 1-0 lead then won five of six singles matches in straight sets. Carson Branstine clinched the team victory with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Laura Slisane at No. 1 singles.

Against Texas State, the Aggies again won a quick doubles point then swept all six singles matches in straight sets. Mary Stoiana clinched the team victory with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Hana Kvapilova at No. 1 singles.

A&M will host another doubleheader starting at noon Thursday against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Prairie View A&M.