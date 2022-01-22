 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 13 Texas A&M women's tennis team stays perfect with two more wins
0 Comments

No. 13 Texas A&M women's tennis team stays perfect with two more wins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 13th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team swept Houston and Texas State by 7-0 scores in a doubleheader Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M (4-0) opened against Houston with two quick doubles victories for a 1-0 lead then won five of six singles matches in straight sets. Carson Branstine clinched the team victory with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Laura Slisane at No. 1 singles.

Against Texas State, the Aggies again won a quick doubles point then swept all six singles matches in straight sets. Mary Stoiana clinched the team victory with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Hana Kvapilova at No. 1 singles.

A&M will host another doubleheader starting at noon Thursday against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Prairie View A&M.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights: A&M at Arkansas

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert