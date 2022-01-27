 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 13 Texas A&M women's tennis team earns two more sweeps to reach 6-0
No. 13 Texas A&M women's tennis team earns two more sweeps to reach 6-0

The 13th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team remained perfect to start the season with a pair of 7-0 sweeps against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Prairie View A&M on Thursday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies have won six straight matches by 7-0 scores.

The Aggies opened against the Islanders by winning a quick doubles point then four of six singles matches by straight sets. Jeanette Mireles clinched the team victory with her 6-0, 6-1 win over. Victoire Delattre at No. 6 singles.

A&M again earned a quick doubles point to open against Prairie View then swept all six singles matches in straight sets. Top-liner Gianna Pielet clinched the team victory with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Gabrielle Leslie.

The Aggies will host a four-team regional during the 14th annual ITA Kickoff Weekend on Saturday and Sunday. A&M will open the event against Princeton at 11 a.m. Saturday, while South Carolina and Texas Tech will play in the other first-round match. The winners will meet at 11 a.m. Sunday for a berth to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships set for Feb. 11-14 in Madison, Wisconsin.

