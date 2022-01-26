No. 13 Aggie women's tennis team to host another doubleheader Thursday

The 13th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will host a doubleheader against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Prairie View A&M starting at noon Thursday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M has won four straight matches by 7-0 scores to open the season. A&M’s Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova are ranked fifth nationally in doubles, while Makarova is No. 122 in singles.

The Aggies also will host an ITA Kickoff Weekend regional on Saturday and Sunday. A&M will face Princeton in the first round at 11 a.m. Saturday, while South Carolina and Texas Tech will play in the event’s other match. The first-round winners will meet at 11 a.m. Sunday for a berth into the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships set for Feb. 11-14 in Madison, Wisconsin.