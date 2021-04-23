No. 12 Texas A&M women's tennis team loses to No. 2 Georgia in SEC tournament final

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The third-seeded and 12th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team lost to top-seeded and second-ranked Georgia 4-0 in the Southeastern Conference tournament championship match Friday at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

Playing in their first SEC tournament final appearance, the Aggies (19-7) pushed the Bulldogs (20-1) in doubles but lost 2-1 when Meg Kowalski and Lea Ma outlasted Riley McQuaid and Katya Townsend 7-6 (4) at No. 3 doubles to give Georgia a 1-0 lead. Georgia then won three straight-set matches in singles to clinch its eighth SEC tournament title.