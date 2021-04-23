 Skip to main content
No. 12 Texas A&M women's tennis team loses to No. 2 Georgia in SEC tournament final
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The third-seeded and 12th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team lost to top-seeded and second-ranked Georgia 4-0 in the Southeastern Conference tournament championship match Friday at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

Playing in their first SEC tournament final appearance, the Aggies (19-7) pushed the Bulldogs (20-1) in doubles but lost 2-1 when Meg Kowalski and Lea Ma outlasted Riley McQuaid and Katya Townsend 7-6 (4) at No. 3 doubles to give Georgia a 1-0 lead. Georgia then won three straight-set matches in singles to clinch its eighth SEC tournament title.

A&M’s 18th-ranked Tatiana Makarova and McQuaid made the all-tournament team.

Georgia 4, Texas A&M 0

SEC championship Friday at the Alabama Tennis Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)

1. (3) Katarina Jokic, UGA, vs. (18) Tatiana Makarova 7-6 (3), 1-2 DNF; 2. (60) Lea Ma, UGA, vs. Jayci Goldsmith 6-0, 4-6, 3-2 DNF; 3. (16) Meg Kowalski, UGA, def. Katya Townsend 6-1, 7-5; 4. (55) Morgan Coppoc, UGA, def. Dorthea Faa-Hviding 6-2, 6-2; 5. Renee McBryde, A&M, vs. (51) Marta Gonzalez (UGA) 7-5, 1-3 DNF; 6. Elena Christofi, UGA, def. Riley McQuaid 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

(Georgia wins team point)

1. (27) Makarova/Goldsmith, A&M, def. (6) Jokic/Ariana Arsenault 7-5; 2. Coppoc/Elena Christofi, UGA, def. McBryde/Faa-Hviding 6-3; 3. Kowalski/Ma, UGA, def. McQuaid/Townsend 7-6 (4)

Order of finish: D2, D1, D3, S6, S3, S4* (*clinched team victory)

Records: A&M (19-7); Georgia (20-1)

ITA rankings: No. 2 Georgia; No. 12 A&M

