No. 12 Texas A&M women's tennis team advances to SEC tournament final
No. 12 Texas A&M women's tennis team advances to SEC tournament final

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The third-seeded and 12th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team advanced to the Southeastern Conference tournament final for the first time, beating seventh-seeded South Carolina 4-2 on Thursday at the Alabama Tennis stadium.

A&M (19-6) will face top-seeded and second-ranked Georgia at 9 a.m. in the championship match. It will be televised live on the SEC Network (Suddenlink Ch. 40). Georgia (19-1) shut out fifth-seeded and 17th-ranked Tennessee 4-0 in the semifinals Thursday.

The Aggies won the doubles point and got singles victories from third-liner Katya Townsend and fifth-liner Renee McBryde to take a 3-0 lead over the Gamecocks. But South Carolina’s No. 56 Mia Horvit won at No. 1 singles, and Silvia Chinellato won at No. 4 singles to cut A&M’s lead to 3-2.

Riley McQuaid clinched the winning point with her 7-6 (3), 6-3 victory over Elise Mills at No. 6 singles, giving the Aggies their first berth into the SEC tournament final.

Texas A&M 4, South Carolina 2

SEC semifinals Thursday at the Alabama Tennis Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)

1. (56) Mia Horvit, South Carolina, def. (18) Tatiana Makarova 6-4, 6-4; 2. Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, vs. (63) Megan Davies 4-6, 6-3, 4-3 DNF; 3. Katya Townsend, A&M, def. (86) Emma Shelton 6-1, 6-2; 4. Silvia Chinellato, South Carolina, def. Dorthea Faa-Hviding 0-6, 6-1, 6-1; 5. Renee McBryde, A&M, def. Allie Gretkowski 6-4, 6-3; 6. Riley McQuaid, A&M, def. Elise Mills 7-6 (3), 6-3

Doubles

(A&M wins team point)

1. (27) Makarova/Goldsmith, A&M, def. (15) Horvit/Davies 6-4; 2. McBryde/Faa-Hviding, A&M, def. Shelton/Chinellato 6-3; 3. Gretkowski/Mills, South Carolina, vs. McQuaid/Townsend 6-5 DNF

Order of finish: D2, D1, S3, S5, S1, S4, S6* (*clinched team victory)

Records: A&M (19-6); South Carolina (12-11)

ITA rankings: No. 12 A&M

