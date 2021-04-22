No. 12 Texas A&M women's tennis team advances to SEC tournament final

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The third-seeded and 12th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team advanced to the Southeastern Conference tournament final for the first time, beating seventh-seeded South Carolina 4-2 on Thursday at the Alabama Tennis stadium.

A&M (19-6) will face top-seeded and second-ranked Georgia at 9 a.m. in the championship match. It will be televised live on the SEC Network (Suddenlink Ch. 40). Georgia (19-1) shut out fifth-seeded and 17th-ranked Tennessee 4-0 in the semifinals Thursday.

The Aggies won the doubles point and got singles victories from third-liner Katya Townsend and fifth-liner Renee McBryde to take a 3-0 lead over the Gamecocks. But South Carolina’s No. 56 Mia Horvit won at No. 1 singles, and Silvia Chinellato won at No. 4 singles to cut A&M’s lead to 3-2.

Riley McQuaid clinched the winning point with her 7-6 (3), 6-3 victory over Elise Mills at No. 6 singles, giving the Aggies their first berth into the SEC tournament final.

Texas A&M 4, South Carolina 2

SEC semifinals Thursday at the Alabama Tennis Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)