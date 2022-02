The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will face South Florida at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the USF Varsity Tennis Courts in Tampa, Florida. A&M (4-0) last played Jan. 30, beating then-No. 12 Arizona 4-1 in the second round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 7-0 in a nonconference match. South Florida (2-3) split two matches last Saturday, losing to Florida Atlantic 4-3 and beating North Florida 4-1.