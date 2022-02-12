No. 12 Texas A&M men's tennis team rallies in singles to beat South Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team lost the doubles point but won four straight singles matches in straight sets to clinch a 4-3 victory over South Florida on Saturday at the USF Varsity Tennis Courts.

Down 1-0 after doubles, A&M’s Giulio Perego, No. 105 Guido Marson, Noah Schachter and No. 116 Raphael Perot won their singles matches to clinch the team victory. Perot’s 6-2, 7-6 (2) win over Antonio Muniz at No. 3 singles gave the Aggies (5-0) the decisive fourth point.

A&M will face Texas Tech at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the T Bar M Racquet Club in Dallas before traveling to Seattle for the ITA National Men’s Team Indoor Championships set for Friday through Feb. 21.