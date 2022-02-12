 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 12 Texas A&M men's tennis team rallies in singles to beat South Florida
0 Comments

No. 12 Texas A&M men's tennis team rallies in singles to beat South Florida

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TAMPA, Fla. — The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team lost the doubles point but won four straight singles matches in straight sets to clinch a 4-3 victory over South Florida on Saturday at the USF Varsity Tennis Courts.

Down 1-0 after doubles, A&M’s Giulio Perego, No. 105 Guido Marson, Noah Schachter and No. 116 Raphael Perot won their singles matches to clinch the team victory. Perot’s 6-2, 7-6 (2) win over Antonio Muniz at No. 3 singles gave the Aggies (5-0) the decisive fourth point.

A&M will face Texas Tech at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the T Bar M Racquet Club in Dallas before traveling to Seattle for the ITA National Men’s Team Indoor Championships set for Friday through Feb. 21.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights: A&M 11, A&M-Corpus Christi 3

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert