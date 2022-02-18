 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 12 Texas A&M men's tennis team loses to No. 2 Tennessee at ITA Indoors
No. 12 Texas A&M men's tennis team loses to No. 2 Tennessee at ITA Indoors

SEATTLE — The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team lost to No. 2 Tennessee 4-0 in the first round of the ITA Men’s National Team Indoor Championship on Friday.

A&M (6-1) lost a tight doubles point, and Tennessee (9-1) won three quick singles matches by straight sets to clinch the victory. No. 114 Shunsuke Mitsui closed out the match with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over A&M’s No. 105 Guido Marson at No. 5 singles.

The Aggies will face No. 8 Stanford at 11 a.m. Saturday in consolation play.

