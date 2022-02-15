No. 12 Texas A&M men's tennis team defeats Texas Tech 6-1 at neutral site

DALLAS — The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team pushed its season-opening winning streak to six straight with a 6-1 victory over Texas Tech on Tuesday at the T Bar M Racquet Club.

A&M won a quick doubles point and three of the first four singles matches to finish to clinch the team victory. Noah Schachter, No. 116 Raphael Perot, No. 89 Matthis Ross, No. 105 Guido Marson and Luke Casper won singles matches for the Aggies with Perot clinching the team victory by beating Reed Collier 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.