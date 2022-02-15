 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 12 Texas A&M men's tennis team defeats Texas Tech 6-1 at neutral site
DALLAS — The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team pushed its season-opening winning streak to six straight with a 6-1 victory over Texas Tech on Tuesday at the T Bar M Racquet Club.

A&M won a quick doubles point and three of the first four singles matches to finish to clinch the team victory. Noah Schachter, No. 116 Raphael Perot, No. 89 Matthis Ross, No. 105 Guido Marson and Luke Casper won singles matches for the Aggies with Perot clinching the team victory by beating Reed Collier 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.

Texas Tech fell to 5-5.

A&M will open play at the ITA National Men’s Team Indoor Championships against No. 2 Tennessee at 2 p.m. Friday in Seattle.

