No. 12 Texas A&M men’s tennis team falls to No. 15 Ole Miss

SEATTLE – The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team fell to No. 15 Ole Miss 4-2 in consolation play at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships on Sunday at the Seattle Tennis Club.

The Aggies’ Raphael Perot earned his second straight win over a ranked opponent, but the lone point from Perot in singles play wasn’t enough to overpower the Rebels, who bounced back to win four straight matches. A&M (6-3) will travel to face Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Friday.