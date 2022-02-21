 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 12 Texas A&M men’s tennis team falls to No. 15 Ole Miss
0 Comments

No. 12 Texas A&M men’s tennis team falls to No. 15 Ole Miss

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SEATTLE – The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team fell to No. 15 Ole Miss 4-2 in consolation play at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships on Sunday at the Seattle Tennis Club.

The Aggies’ Raphael Perot earned his second straight win over a ranked opponent, but the lone point from Perot in singles play wasn’t enough to overpower the Rebels, who bounced back to win four straight matches. A&M (6-3) will travel to face Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Friday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert