No. 12 Aggie women's tennis team to host Wildcats on Sunday

The 12th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will host Kentucky at 11 a.m. Sunday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies (19-1, 5-0) lead the Southeastern Conference standings with three other teams — No. 7 Auburn, No. 15 Georgia and No. 36 Arkansas — also undefeated at 4-0. No. 52 Kentucky (12-6, 0-5) is tied for last.