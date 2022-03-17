 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 12 Aggie women's tennis team to host Commodores on Friday

The 12th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will continue Southeastern Conference play against Vanderbilt at 5 p.m. Friday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. A&M (18-1, 4-0) has opened conference play with four straight victories, including wins over Mississippi State 7-0 and Ole Miss 5-2 last week. Vanderbilt (9-4, 1-3) lost to Arkansas 4-3 and beat Missouri 5-1 last week.

