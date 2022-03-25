 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 12 Aggie women's tennis team holds off Lady Vols 4-3 to reach 7-0 in SEC play

  • 0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Texas A&M freshman Mary Stoiana clinched the winning point in the 12th-ranked Aggies’ 4-3 victory over Tennessee in Southeastern Conference women’s tennis action Friday at Barksdale Stadium.

Ranked 93rd in singles, Stoiana beat No. 88 Elza Tomase 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7) at No. 3 singles to give A&M a 4-2 lead and its seventh straight victory to open SEC play.

Jayci Goldsmith and No. 29 Tatiana Makarova also won singles matches for the Aggies, who reached 21-1 overall for the first time in program history.

Tennessee fell to 8-6 overall and 2-4 in SEC play.

A&M will play at Georgia at noon Sunday in Athens, Georgia.

