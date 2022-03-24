The 12th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face Tennessee at 11 a.m. Friday at Barksdale Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. A&M (20-1, 6-0) is on an 11-match winning streak, including six straight to open Southeastern Conference play to sit atop the league standings. Tennessee (8-5, 2-3) is tied for eighth in the SEC.
No. 12 Aggie women's tennis team hits road to face Lady Vols
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
