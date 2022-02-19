 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 12 Aggie men’s tennis team falls just short against No. 8 Cardinal at ITA Indoors

SEATTLE — The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team rallied from a two-point deficit to take the lead, but No. 8 Stanford answered for a 4-3 victory in consolation play at the ITA Men’s National Team Indoor Championships on Saturday.

Stanford (8-1) won the doubles point and the No. 1 singles match for a 2-0 team lead, but A&M’s No. 116 Raphael Perot, Luke Casper and Mathis Bondaz won their singles matches to give the Aggies (6-2) a 3-2 lead. The Cardinal rebounded with singles victories from No. 49 Max Basing and No. 74 Axel Geller to clinch the team victory.

A&M will face either No. 11 Southern California or No. 15 Ole Miss at 11 a.m. Sunday in the Aggies’ final consolaton match at the tournament.

