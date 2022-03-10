 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 11 Texas A&M women's tennis team to face Mississippi State on Friday

The 11th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face Mississippi State at 3 p.m. Friday in Southeastern Conference action at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre in Starkville, Mississippi. A&M (16-1, 2-0) opened SEC play last week with victories over South Carolina and then-No. 13 Florida. Mississippi State (8-5, 0-2) lost at Tennessee and No. 23 Georgia.

