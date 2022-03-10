The 11th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face Mississippi State at 3 p.m. Friday in Southeastern Conference action at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre in Starkville, Mississippi. A&M (16-1, 2-0) opened SEC play last week with victories over South Carolina and then-No. 13 Florida. Mississippi State (8-5, 0-2) lost at Tennessee and No. 23 Georgia.
No. 11 Texas A&M women's tennis team to face Mississippi State on Friday
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The eighth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team handed 13th-ranked Florida its first doubles-point loss of the season and rode that moment…
The Texas A&M men’s tennis team started strong, but Texas showed why it’s ranked 15th in the country as the Longhorns gutted out a 4-3 vic…
The eighth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will host No. 13 Florida at noon Sunday in Southeastern Conference play at the George P. M…
The eighth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team won the doubles point and three quick singles matches to open a 6-1 victory over South Car…
Texas A&M’s Tatiana Makarova was named the Southeastern Conference women’s tennis player of the week, and teammate Mary Stoiana earned the…
The Texas A&M men’s tennis team will host a doubleheader Wednesday, facing Texas-Arlington (8-5) at 11 a.m. and No. 13 Texas (7-6) at 6 p.…
The Texas A&M men’s tennis team won two matches Friday, beating Incarnate Word 5-2 and Arkansas 4-3 at the Mitchell Tennis Center.