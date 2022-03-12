 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 11 Aggie women's tennis team to face Rebels on road Sunday

  • 0

The 11th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face Ole Miss at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Palmer/Salloum Tennis Center in Oxford, Mississippi. The Aggies (17-1, 3-0) swept Mississippi State 7-0 on Friday in Starkville, Mississippi, for their third straight victory to open Southeastern Conference play. Ole Miss (7-4, 1-2) earned its first SEC win of the season, beating LSU 4-1 at home.

