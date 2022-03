STARKVILLE, Miss. — The 11th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team beat Mississippi State 7-0 on Saturday at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre for its third straight victory to open Southeastern Conference play.

A&M (17-1, 3-0) won a quick doubles match and took five of the six singles matches in straight sets. Top-liner and 41st-ranked Carson Branstine clinched the team victory with a 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 94 Emmanouela Antonaki.