No. 10 Texas A&M women's tennis team to open NCAA tournament Friday against Drake

The 10th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face Drake in the first round of the NCAA tournament at noon Friday at the Vandy Christie Tennis Center in Evanston, Illinois. The winner will face either No. 21 Northwestern or Xavier at noon Saturday in the second round.

A&M is 19-7 overall and finished third in the Southeastern Conference at 9-4.

Drake is 11-8 overall and went 2-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference to finish fourth in the final regular-season standings, but the Bulldogs won the MVC tournament to earn an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.