No. 10 Texas A&M women's tennis team shuts out Drake to open NCAA tournament
EVANSTON, Ill. — The 10th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team wasted no time putting away Drake to open the NCAA tournament Friday, shutting out the Bulldogs 4-0 at the Vandy Christie Tennis Center.

A&M (20-7) will face either No. 21 Northwestern (18-5) or Xavier (17-3) in the second round at noon Saturday. The winner advances to the NCAA Championships set for May 16-22 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.

The Aggies advanced to the second round for the ninth straight time by winning a quick doubles point and sweeping the top three singles matches in straight sets. No. 25 Tatiana Makarova won at No. 1 singles with Jayci Goldsmith winning at No. 2 and Katya Townsend clinching the team victory with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Ines Stephani at No. 3.

Texas A&M 4, Drake 0

NCAA Women’s Tennis Tournament

First Round

Friday at the Vandy Christie Tennis Center, Evanston, Ill.

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)

1. (25) Tatiana Makarova, A&M, def. Elizaveta Petushkova 6-1, 6-2; 2. Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. Daria Walczak 6-1, 6-0; 3. Katya Townsend, A&M, def. Ines Stephani 6-3, 6-2; 4. Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, vs. Maria Tatarnikova 6-1, 4-2 DNF; 5. Darinka Stepan, Drake, vs. Renee McBryde 7-6 DNF; 6. Riley McQuaid, A&M, vs. Kelsey Neville (DRAKE) 6-3, 5-1 DNF

Doubles

(A&M wins team point)

1. (20) Makarova/Goldsmith, A&M, vs. Petushkova/Tatarnikova 4-4 DNF; 2. McBryde/Faa-Hviding, A&M, def. Neville/Megan Webb 6-2; 3. McQuaid/Townsend, A&M, def. Stepan/Stephani 6-0

Order of finish: D3, D2, S1, S2, S3* (*clinched team victory)

Records: A&M (20-7); Drake (11-9)

ITA team rankings: No. 10 A&M

