No. 10 Texas A&M women's tennis team shuts out Drake to open NCAA tournament

EVANSTON, Ill. — The 10th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team wasted no time putting away Drake to open the NCAA tournament Friday, shutting out the Bulldogs 4-0 at the Vandy Christie Tennis Center.

A&M (20-7) will face either No. 21 Northwestern (18-5) or Xavier (17-3) in the second round at noon Saturday. The winner advances to the NCAA Championships set for May 16-22 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.

The Aggies advanced to the second round for the ninth straight time by winning a quick doubles point and sweeping the top three singles matches in straight sets. No. 25 Tatiana Makarova won at No. 1 singles with Jayci Goldsmith winning at No. 2 and Katya Townsend clinching the team victory with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Ines Stephani at No. 3.

Texas A&M 4, Drake 0

NCAA Women’s Tennis Tournament

First Round

Friday at the Vandy Christie Tennis Center, Evanston, Ill.

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)