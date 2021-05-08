No. 10 Texas A&M women's tennis team advances to Sweet 16

EVANSTON, Ill. — The 10th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team dropped the doubles point and a singles match before rallying for a 4-2 victory over No. 21 Northwestern in the second round of the NCAA tournament Saturday at the Vandy Christi Tennis Center.

Northwestern (19-6) built a 2-0 lead with a quick doubles point and Briana Crowley’s 6-0, 6-1 victory over Dorthea Faa-Hviding at No. 4 singles.

But the Aggies (21-7) quickly tied the match with straight-set victories from No. 25 Tatiana Makarova at No. 1 singles and Riley McQuaid at No. 6 singles. Second-liner Jaycie Goldsmith then gave A&M its first lead with a 7-5, 6-1 win over No. 120 Clarissa Hand, and Katya Townsend clinched the team victory with a 6-5, 7-5 win over Julie Byrne at No. 3 singles.

“I loved seeing the confidence and poise by Katya there at the end to clinch this win for our team,” A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “In the locker room before the match we talked about each person taking care of their court, and we encouraged everyone to have the desire to get the big wins in the biggest moments. Katya did just that for us today, and I’m very excited to see what’s next for her and our group.”

With the victory, A&M earned its seventh trip to the Sweet 16 and sixth in the last eight seasons.