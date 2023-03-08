The Texas A&M women’s tennis team is thinking Florida, and it has nothing to do with spring break.

The second-ranked Aggies are pointing toward the NCAA Championships in Orlando, Florida, in May a year after a magical run that ended with a 4-3 loss to Oklahoma in the NCAA tournament quarterfinals.

A&M (13-1, 2-0 SEC) is off to a great start, riding a five-match winning streak that started with a trio of matches in Orlando at the USTA National Campus, site of the NCAA championships. The run included a 5-2 victory over Ohio State.

“We have a very talented squad,” A&M coach Mark Weaver said. “I think the big test is keeping our young girls healthy. We’re very talented at every position we put out there.”

A&M opened Southeastern Conference play last weekend with a 5-2 victory over 24th-ranked Florida in Gainesville, Florida.

“To open with Florida as the first SEC match of the season was quite the challenge,” Weaver said. “I can’t recall us having such a challenging opening SEC match, and to play Florida at their place, it was a pretty wild doubles match there when we had seven match points at [No. 3 doubles] and we unfortunately lost that doubles point. The way our girls responded in singles was very impressive.”

A&M didn’t play its best match, but the team’s composure and fight was excellent, Weaver said.

A&M ended a stretch of 10 straight matches away from home with a 4-1 victory over South Carolina on Sunday. The Aggies, who haven’t been home since a 4-0 victory over Florida Atlantic on Jan. 29, will kick off a four-game homestand against Arkansas (6-5, 0-2) at 5 p.m. Friday and will face Missouri (9-5, 0-2) at noon Sunday. A&M will spend spring break week by hosting LSU on March 17 and Miami on March 19 at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

“We’re glad to be back home this weekend,” Weaver said.

A&M boasts six players ranked in singles — No. 5 sophomore Mary Stoaina, No. 49 senior Carson Branstine, No. 80 freshman Daria Smetannikov, No. 83 sophomore Gianna Pielet, No. 90 graduate Jayci Goldsmith and No. 106 freshman Mia Kupres.

Branstine and Stoiana also are ranked fourth nationally in doubles, while Goldsmith and Stoiana are 42nd. It’s an area the Aggies seek improvement.

“We’re hoping to kind of raise our doubles play a bit, just be a little sharper,” Weaver said. “Doubles is kind of like rolling the dice sometimes. We believe it’s hard for a team to find four points against us in singles, especially in an outdoors match.”

A&M lost only one key performer from last year’s team that won a program-record 33 matches and both the Southeastern Conference regular-season and conference tournament titles with its lone two losses both coming by 4-3 scores.

“We’re out on a mission to do the whole thing this year,” Weaver said. “We missed it by just a hair last year. We’re out to prove ourselves this year. We’re a very confident group. I do feel we have to be careful not to put too much pressure on ourselves. I do think that is showing up at times. We’ve just got to get out there and play loose and play confident.”

A&M began the season ranked fifth behind two-time defending national champion Texas, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Oklahoma. The Aggies climbed a spot to fourth in the Jan. 25 poll and moved up another spot the following week. A&M settled into second behind North Carolina three weeks ago after North Carolina beat A&M 4-2 in the semifinals of the ITA National Indoor Championships, where A&M beat No. 17 San Diego and No. 11 Ohio State by 4-0 scores.

• NOTES — Stoiana was named SEC player of the week after claiming singles and doubles victories over both Florida and South Carolina. ... Second-year Arkansas coach Cristina Sanchez-Quintanar played tennis, basketball and soccer at A&M from 2011-14. She was a SEC singles and doubles champion in 2013, helping the Aggies to a national runner-up finish. She also played on the 2013 soccer team that reached the Sweet 16 and the women’s basketball team in 2014 that reached the Elite Eight.