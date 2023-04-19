Texas A&M sophomore Mary Stoiana was named the Southeastern Conference’s women’s tennis player of the week for the fourth straight time this season and seventh time overall.

Stoiana grabbed doubles victories last week over Kentucky and Vanderbilt and the nation’s second-ranked singles player added straight-set victories over 41st-ranked Florencia Urrutia of Kentucky and 34th-ranked Celia-Belle Mohr of Vanderbilt.

No player had received SEC weekly honors more than four times in a season before this year.

— Eagle staff report