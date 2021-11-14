Mary Stoiana claims women's singles title at Texas A&M Fall Invitational

The Texas A&M women's tennis team earned seven victories and freshman Mary Stoiana was named co-singles champion on the final day of the Aggie Fall Invitational on Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Stoiana defeated Arkansas' Tatum Rice 6-4, 6-1 and split the singles title with Princeton's Brianna Shvets. Shvets and Nathalie Rodilosso were also crowned doubles champions.

The Aggies added three more wins in singles play. Renee McBryde beat Arkansas' Laura Rijkers 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 and Ellie Pittman defeated Arkansas' Presley Southerland 6-0, 6-2. Isa Di Laura also beat Baylor's Hannah Pinto 6-1, 6-1.

A&M swept doubles play on Sunday, including wins from duos Gianna Pielet and Mary Stoiana; Renee McBryde and Jeanette Mireles; and Isa Di Laura and Ellie Pittman. The Aggies will return in the spring and host a doubleheader against McNeese and Tarleton on Jan. 16.