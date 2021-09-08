 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Makarova, Goldsmith top A&M's ranked players
0 comments

Makarova, Goldsmith top A&M's ranked players

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M tennis teams had nine entries in the ITA preseason rankings. For the women, the doubles team of graduate Tatiana Makarova and senior Jayci Goldsmith was third in doubles. Makarova was 10th in singles, Goldsmith 103rd and senior Katya Townsend 108th. Freshman Mary Stoiana was 10th in the newcomer rankings. For the men, senior Noah Schachter was 62nd in singles, transfer Matthis Ross 79th and junior Pierce Rollins 91st. Rollins and Schachter were 60th doubles. The ranking by Makarova and Goldsmith is the highest for the women’s program.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NL West outlook: Where is the value?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert