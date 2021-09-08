Makarova, Goldsmith top A&M's ranked players

The Texas A&M tennis teams had nine entries in the ITA preseason rankings. For the women, the doubles team of graduate Tatiana Makarova and senior Jayci Goldsmith was third in doubles. Makarova was 10th in singles, Goldsmith 103rd and senior Katya Townsend 108th. Freshman Mary Stoiana was 10th in the newcomer rankings. For the men, senior Noah Schachter was 62nd in singles, transfer Matthis Ross 79th and junior Pierce Rollins 91st. Rollins and Schachter were 60th doubles. The ranking by Makarova and Goldsmith is the highest for the women’s program.