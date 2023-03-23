Texas A&M junior Raphael Perot began to limp during the second set of his No. 2 singles match against Alabama’s No. 83 Enzo Aguiard, feeling the burn of a cramp forming in his left quadricep.

With the Aggie men’s tennis team leading 3-1 at the time, Perot’s point seemed like surplus in the grand scheme of Thursday’s match. But a late Crimson Tide surge made Perot’s gritty 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win the clinching effort in a 4-3 victory in Southeastern Conference play at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

“Just for him to kind of tough it out and put it out of his mind that he had to do that for the team was really good to see,” A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “Sometimes in those situations it’s not a lack of fitness. It’s nerves. He was able to handle that really well at the end.”

A&M cruised to the doubles point with No. 39 Noah Schachter and Trey Hilderbrand defeating Alabama’s Filip Planinsek and German Samofalov 6-2 and Pierce Rollins and Kenner Taylor defeating Aguiard and Zachery Foster 7-5. It remained smooth sailing for the Aggies (11-7, 4-2) in singles as they jumped ahead 3-1.

Sophomore Giulio Perego beat German Samofalov 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4 singles followed shortly by Guido Marion beating Roan Jones 6-4, 6-4 at No. 5 singles. Sandwiched between the two A&M points was Alabama’s Matias Ponce De Leon topping No. 104 Rollins 6-3, 6-2 for the Crimson Tide’s first point.

On the first line, Schachter battled from behind in the third set but ultimately fell to No. 88 Planinsek 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, putting more pressure on Perot as Alabama (9-10, 1-5) inched closer down 3-2.

With the Aggie lead continuing to dwindle, Perot limped at times as his left leg muscle seized. Landing on the leg during serves caused him the most anxiety, he said.

“I had a lot of nerves, so it was tough mentally to get over that, but I have a great trainer,” Perot said. “Every changeover he was giving me a massage. I had to stand up, because I couldn’t sit down.”

Perot took the first set handily but struggled with the injury in the second set. The junior said he decided to be more aggressive at the net in the third set to take some stress off his leg in going back and forth on the baseline.

Two courts to his left, Alabama’s Zach Foster finished off sophomore Luke Casper 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 to tie the team score at 3 and put the spotlight solely on the No. 2 singles match.

On break point, Perot charged forward to jump and smash an overhead shot past Aguiard, landing on his hurt leg. The victory was worth the pain, he said.

“I think he just kind of hung in there,” Denton said. “I don’t think [Aguiard] was playing very well. He just kind of hung around and held serve a couple of times in the third set and won a couple of those 3-all points that kept him in the lead. Got that breaking serve there in the end to clinch it for us. But it was a hell of a college match. I knew they were going to be really good.”

Perot extended his team lead in dual-matche singles victories this season to 10, while the Aggies extended their team winning streak to five in a row heading into a road test at Tennessee on Sunday.

“I’m just proud of our guys,” Denton said. “We just hung in there. It looked like we were going to win early, and then it looked like they were going to win, and then we were able to come out of it. That’s really what college tennis is. It’s a pretty exciting event. There’s a lot of roller coaster rides in it. Fortunately, we were left standing at the end.”