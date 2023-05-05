The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team opened NCAA tournament play with a 4-0 victory over Quinnipiac with graduate All-American Jayci Goldsmith adding another school record to her resume Friday afternoon at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Goldsmith was the first Aggie to finish her singles match, cruising to a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Vera Sekerina. That gave the Aggies a 2-0 lead, and it also gave the 108th-ranked Goldsmith the school record for career singles victories. The 5-foot-7 left-hander is 114-42, passing Nicki Mechem who had 113 victories from 2003-07.

Goldsmith, who also holds the school record for doubles victories, teamed up with fellow graduate Salma Ewing for a 6-0 victory in doubles over Quinnipiac’s Alessia Truden and Kamilla Nella that got A&M (28-2) off and running.

“We are so proud of Jayci and all of her accomplishments,” A&M coach Mark Weaver said. “She now not only holds the all-time doubles wins record but after her win today also holds the all-time singles record as well, which is an amazing feat to accomplish.”

Goldsmith’s victory in singles was one of three by the Aggies in straight sets as they made quick work of Quinnipiac (15-9), which won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament to make the 64-team tournament.

Ewing, ranked 58th in singles, grabbed a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Alessia Truden, and second-ranked sophomore Mary Stoiana clinched the match with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Claire Koscielski.

A&M was only four games short of winning the three remaining matches that were suspended when Stoiana clinched the team victory.

“It’s always nice to get the first round under your belt,” Weaver said. “There was a lot of excitement and a great atmosphere here today thanks to the 12th Man. Now we need to refocus and get ready for tomorrow’s match.”

Making its seventh NCAA tournament appearance, Quinnipiac won 19 games in the match, its most in school history in an NCAA tournament match.

A&M advances to play 39th-ranked Baylor at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. Baylor (17-13) advanced with a 4-3 victory over SMU (16-9). The Lady Bears trailed 3-1 but rallied to win their 17th consecutive first-round NCAA tournament match.

“The thing I did tell the team, you can’t lose if you don’t quit. So the girls really did that,” Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said. “They just kept fighting, and they never gave up, and that goes a long way. I think perseverance is the best strategy.”

The match was decided on the top singles line with Baylor sophomore Alina Shcherbinina, ranked No. 114, defeating 75th-ranked Hadley Doyle 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.

SMU, which won the American Athletic Conference tournament, was making its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2011.

“This team accomplished so much this year and pushed this program to a level it hasn’t seen in quite some time,” SMU coach Jeff Nevolo said. “We will look to learn from this experience and continue to build on the progress we made.”

The Aggies beat the Lady Bears 4-1 last year in the second round of the NCAA tournament after grabbing a 4-0 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. A&M has won 11 of the last 12 meetings between the former conference rivals.

A&M had a strong bounce back against the Bobcats coming off a 4-2 loss to Georgia in the Southeastern Conference tournament championship that denied A&M a sweep of the league titles for a second straight year and ended a 31-match winning streak against SEC teams.

No. 2 Texas A&M 4, Quinnipiac 0

Singles

No. 2 Mary Stoiana, A&M, def. Claire Koscielski 6-1, 6-0; No. 58 Salma Ewing, A&M, def. Alessia Truden 6-1, 6-1; No. 68 Mia Kupres, A&M, vs. Kamilla Nella 6-1, 5-2, DNF; No. 108 Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. Vera Sekerina 6-0, 6-1; Daria Smetannikov, A&M, vs. Jordan Bradley 6-3, 4-1, DNF; Jeanette Mireles, A&M, vs. Nikole Lisovyy 6-2, 5-0, DNF

Doubles

No. 22 Ewing/Goldsmith, A&M, def. Truden/Nella 6-0; No. 35 Kupres/Stoiana, A&M, def. Bradley/Lisovyy 6-2; Gianna Pielet/Mireles, A&M, vs. Sekerina/Andie Williams 4-4, DFN

Order of finish: Doubles 1, 2; singles 4, 2, 1

No. 39 Baylor 4, No. 32 SMU 3

Singles

No. 114 Alina Shcherbinina, Baylor, def. No. 75 Hadley Doyle 6-3, 5-7; 6-1; Taylor Johnson, SMU, def. Anita Sahdiieva, Baylor, 6-2, 6-1; No. 83 Isabella Harvison, Baylor, def. Drew Morris 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; Liubov Kostenko, Baylor, def. Jackie Nylander 6-3, 3-6, 7-5; Lana Mavor, SMU, def. Daniella Dimitrov 3-6, 6-4, 6-2; Paula Baranano, Baylor, def. Maja Makoric 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

Nylander/Makoric, SMU, def. Dimitrov/Baranano 6-3; Johnson/Mavor, SMU, vs. Harvison/Sahdiieva 4-3, DNF; Doyle/Morris, SMU, def. Brook Thompson/Shcherbinina 6-3

Order of finish: Doubles 3, 1; singles 6, 2, 5, 3, 4, 1