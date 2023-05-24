Texas A&M’s 22nd-ranked Jayci Goldsmith and Salma Ewing defeated UCLA’s seventh-ranked Elise Wagle and Kimmi Hance 6-2, 6-2 in doubles at the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships on Tuesday at the USTA National Campus in Orlando.

The two will play South Carolina’s 33rd-ranked Ayana Alki and Sarah Hamner on Wednesday.

A&M’s 35th-ranked Mary Stoiana and Mia Kupres, who were a late entry, fell to Southern California’s 18th-ranked Maddy Seig and Eryn Cayetano 6-2, 7-6 (3).

• Schachter falls in second round: Stanford’s third-seeded Arthur Ferry defeated Texas A&M’s 46th-ranked Noah Schachter 7-6 (5), 6-1 in in first-round action of the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championships on Tuesday at the USTA National Campus in Orlando.

Schachter, a fifth-year senior who ended his Aggie career with 170 victories in singles and doubles, grabbed the first three games, but Ferry rebounded to improve his spring record to 20-4.

Schachter, making his second straight NCAA championship appearance, defeated Virginia Commonwealth’s 83rd-ranked Charles Bertimon 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4) late Monday night. The match started outside but after the first set it was moved indoors because of lightning.

“I’m really happy to have gotten through that match considering the difficult conditions,” Schachter said. “I thought [Bertimon] played really well and I had to raise my level to win that match at the end.”

Schachter was the team captain the last two years.

“Noah is what all college coaches look for, a hard worker and a tremendous fighter,” A&M coach Steve Denton said after Tuesday’s match. “He improved every year and was a joy to be around. After the match he asked if he could practice, that exemplifies who Noah is and we’re so grateful for all he has done for this program.”

