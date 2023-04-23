FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Fourth-ranked Georgia defeated second-ranked Texas A&M 4-2 to win the Southeastern Conference women’s tennis tournament’s championship Sunday afternoon.

A&M (27-2), which was the regular-season champ for the second straight year at 13-0, had its 19-match winning streak snapped. The Aggies, who won the SEC tournament title last year, had won 31 straight matches against league teams, including the postseason.

A&M was on the defensive early as Georgia (22-4, 12-1) won the doubles point and increased its lead to 2-0 when 35th-ranked Guillermina Grant defeated sophomore Jeanette Mireles 6-3, 6-1. A&M’s 115th-ranked graduate Jayci Goldsmith cut into the lead with a 7-6, 6-2 victory toppled 71st-ranked Anastasiia Lopata. The Bulldogs pushed the lead to 3-1 when 66th-ranked Mell Reasco defeated 57th-ranked freshman Mia Kupres 6-4, 6-3.

A&M’s final point came on the top line as second-ranked sophomore Mary Stoiana defeated third-ranked Lea Ma 6-2, 6-4. With two matches left, both in the third set, Georgia graduate Meg Kawalski defeated freshman Daria Smetannikov 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to clinch the match.

“We’ve got to give Georgia credit today,” A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “They played the big points really well today, and when you’re playing for a championship, you have to go out and take it. I don’t think we played our best tennis in this tournament, but we definitely fought hard and I credit our team with all the grit and fight they showed. We’ve had a remarkable season so far and I’m hoping that today’s loss will help us fuel the rest of the season.”

A&M started strong in double as 25th-ranked graduate Salma Ewing and Goldsmith beat Dasha Vidmanova and Reasco 6-1 on court one. But Georgia won the other two lines and took that momentum from doubles into singles.

Georgia had advanced to the championship with a grueling 4-2 semifinal victory over 15th-ranked Tennessee on Saturday as Lopata grabbed a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (10-8) victory on the fourth line, rallying from a 5-1 deficit. The other match was tied at 5 in the third set when Lopata clinched.

“We just battled like crazy all afternoon and into the night,” Georgia coach Jeff Wallace said. “To come back and play Texas A&M, who has had such a good year. We played probably our most complete doubles point today and for Guillermina and Mell to get those quick points. It was very fitting that it came down to our fifth-year senior Meg who has been such a clutch performer for us in her five years.”

A&M beat Georgia in the regular season 5-2 at the Mitchell Tennis Center on April 2. The Aggies won the doubles point in that match and Kupres beat Reasco in three sets. A&M’s 73rd-ranked Ewing, who was tied 1-1 in the third set Sunday against sixth-ranked Vidmanova, had grabbed a three-set victory in the regular season.

The NCAA Selection Show for the NCAA Tournament will be May 5.