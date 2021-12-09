 Skip to main content
Four Aggies in ITA men’s tennis individual rankings
The Texas A&M men’s tennis team has three players in singles and a doubles team in this week’s Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings released Wednesday.

A&M’s No. 74 Raphael Perot, No. 80 Luke Casper and No. 115 Noah Schachter made the singles rankings, and Schachter and Austin Abbrat are ranked 35th in doubles.

The Aggies will resume play Jan. 15-17 at the Sherwood Intercollegiate in Sherwood, California. They will open the spring dual-match season at Arizona State on Jan. 19 in Tempe, Arizona.

