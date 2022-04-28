Four Aggie players, head coach Mark Weaver earn All-SEC women’s tennis honors

In his seventh season as A&M’s head coach, Weaver earned his first conference coach of the year award after leading the Aggies to a school-record 30-1 mark and the SEC regular-season and tournament titles.

Makarova is 29-2 in singles including a perfect 25-0 in dual matches, and she is a team-best 33-5 in doubles. Branstine is 16-6 in singles and 18-3 in doubles. Goldsmith is 27-3 in singles with a perfect 12-0 record against SEC opponents, and she is 32-5 in doubles including 23-2 in dual matches. Stoiana is 30-4 in singles and 13-0 in SEC matches as well as 25-5 overall in doubles.